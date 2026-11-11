Black Friday is almost here. But this year, Above is calling it Gold Friday , a call to return to the golden era of tech, when your devices served you, not the other way around.

Above Phone is a smartphone, operating system, and app suite that makes zero connections to big tech. No ads. No tracking. No company watching and monetizing your every move. Just a phone that works for you.

Right now, through November 12th, Above is running its biggest sale of the year. The Pixel 10a, with seven years of updates and a 30-plus-hour battery, the top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL with 256 gigs of storage, and the Pixel 8a. Save up to $500 on select phones and laptops during the Early Gold Friday Sale .

Every order gets early access to the new Above App, which walks you through setup step by step. You also get a free 45-minute call with a real human, as well as lifetime chat support. And you have 30 days to return it if it’s not for you.

Don’t wait! Popular models sell out every year, and it’s first come, first served.

Rise Above this Gold Friday at https://abovephone.com/earlygoldfriday/?above=geopolitics