Alexander Sachon: The Coming Etheric Reset & Inevitable Technocratic World Superstate

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Alexander Sachon explores the intersection of esoteric philosophy and global power structures. The discussion traces the rise of an American oligarchy from the Gilded Age, arguing that a private financial cartel has effectively bypassed the constitutional republic to manage a global empire. A central theme is the existence of a technocratic superstate, a secretive tier of power that allegedly possesses advanced etheric energy technologies hidden from the general public. He suggests that global government is an inevitable evolutionary step, though currently manifested through a dystopian control grid and engineered conflicts like the Cold War. Ultimately, Sachon posits that the UFO phenomenon serves as a gateway to revealing a post-capitalist economy rooted in these suppressed scientific breakthroughs.

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About Alexander Sachon

Alex is a philosopher with an academic background in the social sciences. He hosts a podcast and Substack named The Wisdom Tradition and is the founder of a philosophy-centered non-profit called Salomon’s House. Alex has published three books and is regarded as one of the world’s foremost experts on 20th- century American philosopher Manly P. Hall. He lives in Virginia.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)