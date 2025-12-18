Alvin Lui: The Fight Against Indoctrination (e.g. CRT, DEI, LGBTQ+, SEL)

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Alvin Lui of CourageIsAHabit.org discusses the fight against indoctrination which includes everything from CRT, DEI, and transgenderism to SEL and the weaponization of “mental health”. K-12 today is teaching children to hate America, in red and blue states alike. He believes we should “embrace exclusion” from the woke left and make courage a habit. He outlines actions parents can take to protect their children and push back against this insanity.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/couragehabit

Courage Is A Habit https://courageisahabit.org

About Alvin Lui

Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit, is a political refugee from California. He moved his family to the mid-west only to find the same ideologies that ruined his old home are now spreading across the country. Courage Is A Habit is an organization that creates actionable tools and strategies for the average parent and legislator to take action in defending children from indoctrination in K-12.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)