Andrew Treglia: Hollywood, the False God of Democracy, & Life on Jones Plantation

Geopolitics & Empire
Oct 13, 2025
Film Director and Producer Andrew Treglia (Jones Plantation, Barnum World) discusses Hollywood, making movies, going down the rabbit hole, his instant cult classic Jones Plantation, the illusion of democracy, his film and mockumentary Barnum World, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

About Andrew Treglia

Andrew Treglia is the director and producer of the feature film Jones Plantation and Barnum World. He is also host of the Maverick in the Machine podcast.

