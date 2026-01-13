Anthony Patch: A BRICS World Government & AI Antichrist?

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.
Anthony Patch gives his analysis on our march toward world government from a biblical perspective, which he believes is pivoting to BRICS, the incoming digital control grid including blockchain and cryptocurrency, the genetic manipulation agenda, and much more!
Listen/Download on Spreaker
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Anthony Patch https://anthonypatch.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@anthonypatchofficial
About Anthony Patch
Anthony Patch is the host of “Pulse” which focuses on current, global geopolitical issues. If you would like to hear more from Anthony, he continues to produce three Live Streams per week on his private, subscriber-based platform and publishes ENTANGLED Magazine monthly - a unique source document for leading-edge insights into the hidden aspects of science and Biblical scripture. You can connect with Anthony through his subscriber-based, private platform for live streams which includes all past archived recordings - currently over 800! - Join here: http://subscribe.anthonypatch.com
You can secure copies of ENTANGLED Magazine here: https://entangled-productions.myshopify.co
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)