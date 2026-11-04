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Anthony Westgate: Automated MKULTRA, Cyber Polygon, & the Eschaton

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Anthony Westgate talks occultism, technology, and globalism. The conversation examines whether modern technocracy mirrors biblical prophecy and how elites are preparing the next Cyber Pandemic/Polygon event to accelerate transition toward their global agenda. Furthermore, the speakers analyze how alternative media figures act as false dialectics to herd dissidents along with the agenda. Ultimately, the dialogue emphasizes the necessity of spiritual resilience, decentralization, and rejecting digital conveniences that threaten human sovereignty.

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The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

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Websites

Anthony Westgate https://awestgate.xyz
The Reversion

The Reversion
Navigating the occult and technological currents that govern the modern world.
By Anthony Westgate

X https://x.com/a_westgate
Permanet https://permanet.xyz

About Anthony Westgate

Anthony Westgate is a best selling Substack author for The Reversion, lifting the veil on the modern world in pursuit of Orthodox truth.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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