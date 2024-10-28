Always fun chatting with Jeremy Ryan Slate, subscribe to his channel!

“In this insightful episode of the Jeremy Ryan Slate Show, we delve into the complex landscape of global geopolitics with Hrvoje Morić, an expert offering a unique perspective on resisting authoritarianism.

Join us as we engage in a critical examination of central bank digital currencies and the push for global control, emphasizing the importance of individual agency.

In a world that needs more everyday heroes, discover how you can be your own hero by taking responsibility for your community, family, and beliefs.

This must-watch episode challenges mainstream perspectives and encourages us to question the status quo, exploring themes of sovereignty and national pride.”