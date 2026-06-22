Art Berman: Iran, Oil, & Energy Signal vs Noise in a Fragmenting World

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Energy consultant Art Berman argues that the global economy is fundamentally fueled by work derived primarily from oil. He contends that because energy production growth is flattening, the era of endless economic expansion is coming to an end. Berman highlights how modern geopolitical conflicts, specifically involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, are actually desperate struggles over dwindling natural resources. He dismisses renewable energy and EVs as insufficient solutions, labeling them as economic losers that fail to reduce actual hydrocarbon consumption. Ultimately, the discussion suggests that as energy becomes more expensive and difficult to extract, the world faces increasing economic fragmentation and a decline in living standards.

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About Art Berman

Art Berman is anything but your run-of-the-mill energy consultant. With a résumé boasting over 40 years as a petroleum geologist, he’s here to annihilate your preconceived notions and rearm you with unfiltered, data-backed takes on energy and its colossal role in the world’s economic pulse.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)