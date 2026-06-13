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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
2h

What are your collective opinions on the current and increasing proliferation of AI in the online presence specifically, and every other presence that is currently being infected? Do you see it as a great leap forward (my apologies to Mao) in humankind's technological advancement? Or a cloaked means, being sold with a bill of goods, to fully install global surveillance and control?... something else, or a combination?

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JealousPhinehas's avatar
JealousPhinehas
1h

Is there anyone in the world currently, that has some political power, who you believe is genuinely noble and fighting for the little guy?

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