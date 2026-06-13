Hrvoje (Geopolitics & Empire), Mike (Parallel Systems), and Monica (Monica Perez Show), collectively known as “The Cognitive Dissidents,” will be attempting their very first Ask Us Anything (AUA)! 🎙

If you have any questions for Hrvoje, Mike, and/or Monica or comments/themes you’d like us to address and provide our thoughts on, leave them in the comment section below or on any of our socials or message any one of us. The questions can be anything…from serious to silly!

Deadline is the morning of Wednesday, June 17.

We will collect all questions and/or comments and record a session answering and addressing them.

A free partial preview will be available but the full recording will be released only for paid subscribers behind the Geopolitics & Empire paywall (Apple Subscriptions, Substack, Supercast, and YouTube) as well as Mike and Monica’s respective paywalled platforms (e.g. Substack).

If you’re not a paid subscriber, to get access to the full recording you can always cheat by using your one-time paywall unlock provided by Substack or try the free trials (e.g. Apple Subscriptions, Supercast, Substack) and then cancel!

Fire away!