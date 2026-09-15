Augusto Zimmermann: Global Oligarch's War on Humanity, Natural Law, & the Duty to Disobey

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Prominent law professor and former Law Reform Commissioner Augusto Zimmerman discusses the global oligarchy’s plans for world totalitarianism and the erosion of individual rights via the “Great Reset” and legal precedents set during COVID-19(84). Zimmerman argues that current international agendas, supported by groups like WEF, aim to dismantle private property and national sovereignty in favor of a top-down global dictatorship. He emphasizes the importance of natural law and the legal right to disobey grossly unjust government mandates that violate bodily autonomy or freedom of speech. Throughout the conversation, the speakers examine how digital IDs, surveillance technologies, and managed crises are used to consolidate power and suppress dissent across the globe. Dr. Zimmermann calls for a return to traditional constitutional principles and patriotic resistance.

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About Augusto Zimmermann

Professor Augusto Zimmermann PhD (Mon.), LLM, LLB (Hon.), CIArb, DipEd, is a former Law Reform Commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia. He is the Foundation Dean and Professor of Law at Alphacrucis University College.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)