“On this episode of TBR Radio’s “The TBR History Hour,” host José Niño welcomes Hrvoje Moric, host of the “Geopolitics & Empire” podcast, for a candid discussion about the enduring realities of globalism, the transformative value of living abroad, and the quiet resurgence of the North American Union.

This episode dives into how, despite seismic shifts in world politics, the forces of global integration remain as strong as ever. Moric, a triple citizen of the U.S., Croatia, and Mexico, shares firsthand insights from his years living across continents—from Mongolia to Switzerland to Mexico. He explains how holding multiple passports and immersing oneself in different cultures not only opens doors but also provides a crucial safety net in an unpredictable world.”

Link https://barnesreview.org/how-to-thrive-in-a-globalist-political-order