Billy Crone: Trump, Kushner, the 3rd Temple, & Beast System

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Pastor Billy Crone discusses how Donald Trump and his entourage, particularly Jared Kushner, are central to a series of prophetic milestones, from ecumenical religious councils to the rebuilding of the Jewish Third Temple in Jerusalem. Crone warns of a rising global technocracy driven by AI, biometrics, and a massive expansion of data centers. These technological advancements serve as the physical infrastructure for a surveillance-heavy “beast system.”

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About Pastor Billy Crone

Pastor Billy Crone is the Pastor/Teacher of Get A Life Ministries, gifted author, counselor, conference speaker and teacher, and a frequent guest on radio talk shows, television programs and a frequent speaker at Bible prophecy conferences. He speaks to thousands of people across the United States as well as an international community of over 195 countries. He has appeared in the Christian movie “Standing Firm” and is currently working on a new film entitled “Turning Point”.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)