Brad Miller: Deep Empire, Occult Black Ops, & WW3 as the Final Play

Former U.S. Army officer Brad Miller, who lost his position after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, discusses major historical events, such as 9/11 and the pandemic, not as isolated incidents but as occult-driven military operations designed to engineer public consent. He argues that the American deep state is merely a vassal for a globalist empire that utilizes political figures like Donald Trump to implement a technocratic control grid. The discussion suggests that multipolarity and international conflicts are largely staged distractions meant to consolidate power under a centralized world state. Miller warns that a potential Third World War could serve as the final catalyst to permanently lock populations into a digital, algorithmic ghetto.

About Brad Miller

Brad Miller is a former U.S. Army officer and American Constitutionalist.

