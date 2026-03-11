Brendon O'Connell: Pax Silica, Multipolarity, & Technocracy with Israel Inside

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Brendan O'Connell recounts his history as a political activist who faced imprisonment and censorship for investigating Israeli intelligence and high-technology contracts. He describes a global power struggle competing for control over humanity through advanced AI and data collection. O'Connell argues Israel functions as a primary hub for the technological infrastructure used for global surveillance, including quantum computing and AI. He rejects the likelihood of a third world war, viewing current geopolitical tensions as manufactured narratives designed to maintain public anxiety. He concludes by urging listeners to move beyond online discourse and engage in direct political lobbying of military and government agencies to reclaim sovereignty from these technocratic systems.

