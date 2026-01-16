Brent Johnson: Decline of the Republic, Rise of the Empire

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital discusses what he believes to be the decline of the U.S. republic and rise of the American Empire. He explains his “Dollar Milkshake Theory” and how essentially Washington is the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry.

About Brent Johnson

Brent Johnson brings twenty-five years of experience in the financial markets to his position as CEO of Santiago Capital.

He enjoyed more than nine years as a Managing Director at BakerAvenue, a $2.5 Billion Asset Manager and Wealth Management firm, with offices in San Francisco, Dallas and New York. During his time there he was the lead advisor for several of the firms largest clients.

Prior to joining BakerAvenue, Brent spent nine years at Credit Suisse in their private client group. He got his start as part of the training program at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ) in New York prior to moving to San Francisco. He joined Credit Suisse in the fall of 2000 when the bank purchased DLJ.

Earlier in his career, Brent was a financial auditor for Philip Morris Management Company in New York City where he performed audits at the company’s headquarters as well as subsidiaries in Germany, Hong Kong, and Richmond, Virginia.

In addition to his role at Santiago Capital, he is also a member of the Advisory Board for Monetary Metals, a platform that allows investors to earn a yield on gold, paid in gold, by leasing and lending to qualified precious metals businesses in the industry.

Brent regularly gives interviews and speaks at conferences regarding precious metals, currencies & macroeconomic trends. He is well known as the originator of the “Dollar Milkshake Theory” and his views have been quoted in numerous print, online and television outlets. He lives in San Juan, Puerto Rico with his wife Mary and son Moses.

