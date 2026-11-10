Brett Carollo: Transhumanism & the Religion of Apotheosis

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Brett Carollo discusses how transhumanism operates not merely as a secular philosophy or scientific endeavor, but as a de facto religious movement and the core worldview of the global superclass. Carollo traces the intellectual history of this movement, explaining its deep roots in ancient Gnosticism, eugenics, and occult traditions like Prometheanism and Luciferianism. The discussion highlights how technocratic elites use emerging technologies, AI, and biotechnology to pursue a perverse form of deification called apotheosis. Finally, the dialogue contrasts this technocratic obsession with individual ego godhood against the traditional Christian concept of theosis, which emphasizes spiritual union with God rather than through the implementation of a dystopian, post-human cybernetic society.

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About Brett Carollo

Brett Carollo is the Director of Research Operations for the Decoding Culture Foundation and the editor-in-chief of the Foundation’s magazine, Cultural Engineering Studies. He holds a PhD and an MA in Religion from Rice University, an MA in history from Arizona State University, and a BS in philosophy from SUNY Brockport. He is also the co-host, with Thomas Millary, of the Psyop Cinema podcast.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)