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Christian Westbrook: Finding Peace Amidst the Omnicrisis & Planetary Grid Buildout

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Geopolitics & Empire
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

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Christian Westbrook discusses the omnicrisis being used to engineer social control. Globalist entities are utilizing food scarcity, energy rationing, and AI-driven surveillance—a “beast system”—to dismantle national sovereignty and individual autonomy. Both Western and Eastern powers are equally complicit in implementing these oppressive technologies. To counter this neo-feudalism, Westbrook advocates for spiritual resilience and practical self-sufficiency.

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