Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Cognitive Dissidents: AI Hard Sell, Epsteinocracy, & Horizons of War

#18
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Feb 20, 2026

In the latest edition of Cognitive Dissidents, Hrvoje, Mike, and Monica discuss the AI hype and hard sell, the “Epstein Administration”, and the global militarization in preparation for war.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com
Parallel Substack

Parallel Systems
Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast and Parallel Mike Podcast.
By Parallel Mike

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com
Monica Perez Substack

Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about

About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.

About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Show offers a variety of content from Real NEWS REELs, where Monica uses her research and analytical skills to get to the bottom of top headlines from a perspective of truth, liberty & justice; Highlight Reels, where Monica kicks back with the best and the brightest from the podcasting world; and her Interview series where she brings listeners fascinating interviews with principled thought-leaders and experts in fields of interest essential to those who seek the truth about the parasites-that-be or simply pursue an autonomous and independently healthy lifestyle.

Monica was a radio host for 8 1/2 years on WSB Radio in Atlanta; prior to that she was an investment banker in New York and Texas. From that previous life, Monica holds an associate’s degree from Rockland Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and a JD-MBA from Stanford. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as a member of the bar of the State of New York. Monica now resides in Los Angeles where, in addition to podcasting, she experiences life as a wife, homemaker and mother of three teens, all of whom–including a very special son who has Down syndrome–really keep things interesting! Monica is also a cocktail enthusiast who posts her favorite recipes on monicamixes.com.* (*This hobby may or may not be related to having three teens and living in LA.)

Monica also co-hosted The Propaganda Report and the Drivetime News Blast as well as Deep Dives with Monica Perez.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture