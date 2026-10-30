Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Cognitive Dissidents: Cyber False Flag Upon Us, & Pied Pipers Piping, But Will You Eat the Bugs?

#30
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
Paid

*The full ad-free edition of this podcast episode is available to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The full FREE audio edition (with ads) is available on Spreaker or ANY podcast player. You can watch the full FREE video version via any of the links below.

Join the gang once again as they connect the dots between the week’s headlines and the bigger picture. With rumors of war, looming cyberattacks, and whispers of impending emergencies, there’s never been a better time to stay informed. After all, forewarned is forearmed—and who better to forewarn (and forearm) you than the Cognitive Dissidents!

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/geopolitics
Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
My Latin Life Services (5% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://mylatinlife.com/services
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail (50% off) https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com
Monica Perez Substack

Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about

Parallel Mike https://parallelmike.com
PM Report Substack

The PM Report
Organic farmer and contrarian investor. I talk about financial Armageddon a lot. Host of the Parallel Mike Podcast and co-host of Cognitive Dissidents and The Gold Heist.
By Parallel Mike

About Cognitive Dissidents

Cognitive Dissidents is a collaborative roundtable podcast between Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike and The PM Report, and The Monica Perez Show.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Geopolitics & Empire.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture