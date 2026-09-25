Cognitive Dissidents: Fortress World, Where Serfs are Served up as WW3 Cannon Fodder

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The Cognitive Dissidents examine how the technate might be implemented: through accelerationism, globalism, feudalism—or all of the above. What’s really behind the Greenland agreement, and what could it mean for a world moving toward peace or war? They also discuss Pentagon Active Measures, public debt approaching a tipping point, and the financial foolery unfolding from Tether to the techno-dollar—and much more!

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About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.

About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities.