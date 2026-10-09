Cognitive Dissidents: Plague on Cue, False Flags Abound, Partitioning the Red Sea

*The full ad-free edition of this podcast episode is available to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The full FREE audio edition (with ads) is available on Spreaker or ANY podcast player. You can watch the full FREE video version via any of the links below.
The Cognitive Dissidents (Geopolitics & Empire, Monica Perez Show, PM Report) discuss the unrest in Ethiopia and how it ties in with Iran and the Saudis attacking Yemen. We also discuss the “plague” and how it may lead to a whole new level of social and technological engineering. Who is BlackRock Merz really working for? Oh, and let’s not forget false flag drone swarms and the positively preposterous Flydubai story.
Listen/Download on Spreaker
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
My Latin Life Services (5% off w/ GEOPOLITICS) https://mylatinlife.com/services
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
Starlink (1 month free) https://starlink.com?referral=RC-2544516-42805-61
StartMail (50% off) https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Tello ($10 off) https://tello.com/account/register?_referral=P3S8CH2D
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Parallel Mike https://parallelmike.com
PM Report Substack
Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com
Monica Perez Substack
About Cognitive Dissidents
Cognitive Dissidents is a collaborative roundtable podcast between Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike and The PM Report, and The Monica Perez Show.