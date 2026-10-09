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Cognitive Dissidents: Plague on Cue, False Flags Abound, Partitioning the Red Sea

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The Cognitive Dissidents (Geopolitics & Empire, Monica Perez Show, PM Report) discuss the unrest in Ethiopia and how it ties in with Iran and the Saudis attacking Yemen. We also discuss the “plague” and how it may lead to a whole new level of social and technological engineering. Who is BlackRock Merz really working for? Oh, and let’s not forget false flag drone swarms and the positively preposterous Flydubai story.

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Parallel Mike https://parallelmike.com
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The PM Report
Mike is an organic farmer, contrarian investor and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast and Parallel Mike Podcast.
By Parallel Mike

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com
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Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about

About Cognitive Dissidents

Cognitive Dissidents is a collaborative roundtable podcast between Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike and The PM Report, and The Monica Perez Show.

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