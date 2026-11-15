Cognitive Dissidents: Polish Coup, Blue Wave, & Huang's Huang

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Join the Cognitive Dissidents once again as they piece together the mosaic created by recent world events. This episode, we discuss the fraught political state of Poland, disruption in Serbia, the agenda behind the Democrat wins in the US, bank closures around the world and what the take down of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang portends for the AI bubble and your 401k.

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About Cognitive Dissidents

Cognitive Dissidents is a collaborative roundtable podcast between Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike and The PM Report, and The Monica Perez Show.