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Cognitive Dissidents: Polish Coup, Blue Wave, & Huang's Huang

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Join the Cognitive Dissidents once again as they piece together the mosaic created by recent world events. This episode, we discuss the fraught political state of Poland, disruption in Serbia, the agenda behind the Democrat wins in the US, bank closures around the world and what the take down of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang portends for the AI bubble and your 401k.

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The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

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Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com
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Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about

Parallel Mike https://parallelmike.com
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The PM Report
Organic farmer and contrarian investor. I talk about financial Armageddon a lot. Host of the Parallel Mike Podcast and co-host of Cognitive Dissidents and The Gold Heist.
By Parallel Mike

About Cognitive Dissidents

Cognitive Dissidents is a collaborative roundtable podcast between Geopolitics & Empire, Parallel Mike and The PM Report, and The Monica Perez Show.

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