Cognitive Dissidents: Tehranian Technate, Burnham Agenda, & Graham’s Siberian Dacha

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Join Hrvoje, Mike, and Monica once again as they think through the events of the day, the forces behind them and what it means for us all. This week, the Cognitive Dissidents discuss the multipolar technate emerging from the recent NATO summit; the proposed Middle East Union to be led by Iran; the telling backstory of Andy Burnham, new prime minister of the UK; and Lindsay Graham’s untimely demise—was it murder or did his heart simply explode? These questions and more will be answered on this week’s show. Oh, and why is Hrvoje stuck on zero? Listen and find out!
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About Parallel Mike
Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.
About Monica Perez
The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities.