Conrad Franz: Russia, Iran, Israel, Turkey, WW3, the Katehon, & Eschaton

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Conrad Franz of World War Now talks geopolitics, religion, and globalism analyzing current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine through the lens of Orthodox Christian prophecy. Turkey appears to be next on the chopping block. Both Western powers and revisionist states like Russia and China are implementing similar technocratic controls. North America will morph into the Technate. Franz shares firsthand observations from his time in Russia and the Donbas, detailing the human cost of the war.
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About Conrad Franz
Conrad Franz is host of World War Now covering the Third World War through the lens of Orthodox Christian Tradition, Saintly prophecy, & worldwide re-enchantment.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)