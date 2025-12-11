Dana Samuelson: Global Gold & Silver Buying Spree

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.
Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discusses the state of the economy, gold’s increasing role in monetary policy, silver, platinum, palladium, the crypto space, the incoming control grid, the growing problem of Chinese counterfeiting, and buying and storing precious metals.
About Dana Samuelson
A professional numismatist since 1980, Dana worked for some of the most influential precious metals trading companies in the nation before founding AGE in 1998. For nearly a decade he was a personal protege of James U. Blanchard III, one of the true giants of the industry and the individual most responsible for re-legalizing the private ownership of gold in the U.S. Dana recently served as President of the Professional Numismatists Guild, an exclusive nonprofit organization composed of the world’s top rare coin and paper money experts, whose primary mission is to make the hobby safe for collectors and investors by maintaining rigorous standards of excellence among dealers. He holds a B.A. from Washington and Lee University.
