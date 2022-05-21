Daniel Bulford on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 21 May 2022

Former Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman Daniel Bulford, who was also part of the Emergency Response Team which protected the Prime Minister, discusses how he resigned because of the vaccine mandate and how he agrees that all this has do with a global takeover.
TNT Radio Archive
The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
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