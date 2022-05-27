Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
TNT Radio Archive
Daniel Natal on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 27 May 2022
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Daniel Natal on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 27 May 2022

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Geopolitics & Empire
May 27, 2022

Daniel Natal blows our mind with his deep insights on the New World Order, the struggle between East and West, the Multipolar World, and why the Great Reset will fail.

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