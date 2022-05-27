Daniel Natal on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 27 May 2022

Daniel Natal blows our mind with his deep insights on the New World Order, the struggle between East and West, the Multipolar World, and why the Great Reset will fail.
TNT Radio Archive
The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
Authors
Recent Episodes