Had a great chat with Daniel Stih who has a relatively new podcast.

“Hrvoje Moric, host of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast, known for tackling controversial topics from geopolitics to health and war, has faced account shutdowns and platform restrictions from YouTube, Patreon, and PayPal.

The Disinformation Governance Board - what it is and what it means for free speech

The “Algorithm Ghetto” and how digital systems quietly control what people see and think

Why climate change, war, and health narratives are protected, while others are suppressed

How independent voices can reach audiences in an age of algorithmic control

A look at how information, truth, and power intersect in the digital age.

Listen as we separate fact from fear and explore the future of free thought.”

Link: https://danielstih.com/podcast/blog/7642239/censored-hrvoje-moric-on-disinformation-algorithms-the-war-on-truth