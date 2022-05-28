I had a great conversation with Darrell and Susan of LifeWithLechmans.com on escaping Chinada, fleeing to México, how the Great Reset is advancing in México, and why MX will probably holdout longer against the NWO.
Darrell & Susan Lechman (Part 1) on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 28 May 2022
May 28, 2022
TNT Radio Archive
The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.The host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje, produced and hosted a daily 2-3 hour live show on TNT Radio for two full years (March 2022 - March 2024) interviewing 1,000+ guests.
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