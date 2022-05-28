Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

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Darrell & Susan Lechman (Part 1) on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 28 May 2022
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Darrell & Susan Lechman (Part 1) on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 28 May 2022

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Geopolitics & Empire
May 28, 2022

I had a great conversation with Darrell and Susan of LifeWithLechmans.com on escaping Chinada, fleeing to México, how the Great Reset is advancing in México, and why MX will probably holdout longer against the NWO.

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