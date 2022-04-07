Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
TNT Radio Archive
Dave Decamp on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 06 Apr 2022
0:00
-54:53

Dave Decamp on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 06 Apr 2022

Geopolitics & Empire
Apr 07, 2022
Share
Transcript

Audio link: https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/dave-decamp-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-06-apr-2022

Discussion about this podcast

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
TNT Radio Archive
Hrvoje Morić is a Geneva School of Diplomacy graduate, former Professor of International Relations, proud Croatian-American-Mexican, and founder of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. With the assistance of experts from around the world, he seeks to critically analyze global affairs and is devoted to examination of the perilous truths of our time.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Episodes
John Kitson on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 14 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Stuart Hooper PhD on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 13 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Matt Ehret on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 13 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Terry Wolfe on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 12 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Monica Perez on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 12 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Jose Nino on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 12 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Stephanie Seneff PhD on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 11 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire
Martin Armstrong on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 11 May 2022
  Geopolitics & Empire