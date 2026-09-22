Dr. John Hartnett: WW3, Great Reset, & the Horsemen of the Apocalypse

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Australian cosmologist and physicist Dr. John Gideon Hartnett discusses the global state of affairs with an eye on the Book of Revelation. International organizations like the Club of Rome are orchestrating a depopulation and neofeudal agenda through engineered crises, including pandemics, wars, and economic manipulation. Hartnett illustrates through data to suggest a deliberate move via money printing toward war and consolidation of control over the planet. While humanity faces a period of intense spiritual and physical persecution, divine judgment will eventually overthrow these systems of evil.

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About Dr. John Gideon Hartnett

Dr John Gideon Hartnett is an accomplished Australian physicist, cosmologist, and noted biblical creationist. A PhD holder from The University of Western Australia (UWA), Hartnett has served at both UWA and the University of Adelaide, contributing to over 200 scientific papers. He was a founding director of a successful startup that has commercialized his research on ultra-stable cryogenic ‘clocks’. He’s known internationally as a speaker on biblical creation, and has written extensively on the subject, especially from an astrophysics and cosmology perspective. Hartnett also writes popular science pieces, frequently critiquing man-made climate change and green energy.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)