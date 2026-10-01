Dr. Joseph Sansone: Psychopathic Authoritarianism of the Elite & their Followers

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psychotherapist and human rights advocate Dr. Joseph Sansone. The conversation centers on Dr. Sansone’s book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, which examines the psychological framework behind modern authoritarian systems and globalist control. The discussion explores how political leaders and everyday citizens manifest the dark tetrad—sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy—especially during events like the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the speakers analyze the psychological mechanisms of obedience, cognitive dissonance, and the proliferation of digital surveillance technologies that threaten personal freedom. Ultimately, Dr. Sansone calls for fearless individual awareness, moral integrity, and active resistance against encroaching global technocracy.

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Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul https://www.amazon.com/Psychopathic-Authoritarianism-Disease-Joseph-Sansone/dp/B0H96CCS4F

About Dr. Joseph Sansone

Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism, a human rights advocate, and one of the leading voices in the global opposition to the emerging dystopian system of control. Dr. Sansone’s landmark book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, was published on September 11, 2026, the twenty-fifth anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, which accelerated the emergence of Psychopathic Authoritarianism in the United States and elsewhere.

Dr. Sansone holds a BA in psychology, an M.S. in clinical mental health counseling, and a PhD in psychology with a transpersonal concentration, and operates a private psychotherapy practice in Southwest Florida specializing in clinical hypnosis. Dr. Sansone hosts a popular podcast and newsletter called Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone on his website.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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