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Dr. Martin Erdmann: Alchemical & Occult Mercantilism as Engine of Globalism

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Dr. Martin Erdmann discusses the historical and modern persistence of mercantilism, portraying it as an ongoing global system driven by centralized banking cartels, state-sanctioned monopolies, and the systematic creation of credit money out of nothing. The conversation links this financial exploitation to historical practices such as the enclosure of common land and the drug trade, arguing that these methods intentionally trap populations in wage slavery and financial precarity. Furthermore, the discussion explores the occult and hermetic origins of the financial and technological revolutions, highlighting how figures like Isaac Newton pursued alchemical goals of immortality alongside financial control.

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The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

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Verax Institute https://veraxinstitut.ch
Musings of the Court Jester

Musings of the Court Jester
The purpose of this publication is to defend the Christian faith against anti-Christian tendencies in society.
By Dr. Martin Erdmann

Books https://veraxinstitut.ch/books
Unbekoming Greed for Gold and Glory Reader's Guide & Audio Deep Dive

Lies are Unbekoming
The Greed for Gold and Glory (2025)
In 1933, in a cabinet meeting, Franklin Delano Roosevelt acknowledged openly that his grandfather Warren Delano Jr. had made the family fortune in the Chinese opium trade. He did not treat the admission as scandal. He treated it as ordinary family history the men around him would already understand. That ease of acknowledgment is the thread running through…
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10 days ago · 73 likes · 21 comments · Unbekoming

About Dr. Martin Erdmann

Martin Erdmann earned his doctorate in church history from Brunel University London in 2000 and completed his habilitation in dogmatics at Gáspár Károli University Budapest in 2017. He has directed the Verax Institute since 2003.

His professional background encompasses roles in the IT sector, as well as serving as a Baptist minister, overseeing the New Testament division at STH Basel, and teaching as an associate professor at Patrick Henry College in Virginia, USA. As a senior scientist at University Hospital Basel, he authored a study on the ethical questions of nanotechnology. Since 2024, he has led the Christliche Gemeinde Südschwarzwald.

He researches and publishes books and articles in German and English, gives sermons and lectures, produces videos, and advises Christian leaders and church members.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

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