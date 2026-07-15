Dr. Rima Laibow: Discontent Rising as Globalists Approach Endgame via Regulatory Capture

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.
Dr. Rima Laibow discusses the urgent threat of global totalitarianism and the “regulatory capture” of nations by technocratic elites. The dialogue explores how international organizations like the UN exert control through biometric IDs, surveillance, and environmental mandates to erode personal sovereignty. Dr. Laibow argues that modern political movements and even some alternative media figures are infiltrated by controlled opposition designed to neutralize effective resistance. To counter this, she urges the public to demand national laws comply strictly with constitutional protections and calls for individuals to reject a psychologically engineered state of helplessness and reclaim their digital and physical autonomy.
Escape the Technocracy Live Workshop (w/ Geopolitics & Empire)! https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2
Listen/Download on Spreaker
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!
Apple Subscriptions
Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com
***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money (FREE “WW3 Plan-B” Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
Prevent Genocide 2030 https://preventgenocide2030.org
Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) https://preventgenocide2030.org/c3
About Dr. Rima E. Laibow
Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)