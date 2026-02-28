Geopolitics & Empire

Emanuel Pastreich: Empire, War, World Government, & Digital Fascism

#628
Feb 28, 2026
*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year.

Emanuel Pastreich, an independent U.S. presidential candidate and academic, recounts his personal experience with institutional suppression after proposing academic cooperation between American and Asian universities, which he claims led to him being forced out of the country. The discussion expands into a critique of the military-industrial complex, suggesting that global conflicts are driven by private banks and IT giants seeking to convert corporate debt into national debt. He describes an invisible war characterized by mass psychological trauma, nanotechnology, and the rise of a digital fascism that utilizes biometric surveillance. Pastreich emphasizes that this global governance is already in place, operating through a Blackstone model where private equity and intelligence firms control strategic stakes in sovereign nations. Ultimately, he calls for a moral vanguard of truth-tellers to utilize scientific methods to resist this pervasive technological and political takeover.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Geopolitics & Empire
Websites

Center for Truth Politics https://pastreich28.asia
Fear No Evil Substack

FEAR NO EVIL
Speeches and articles by Emanuel Pastreich, director of the Center for Truth Politics at Green Liberty and president of the Asia Institute. Candidate for president in the Green Party (2023) pastreich28.asia green-libertry.org
By Emanuel Pastreich

Victim of Modern-Day Political and Academic Persecution Speaks Out https://covertactionmagazine.com/2025/09/22/a-victim-of-modern-day-political-and-academic-persecution-speaks-out

About Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich is an independent candidate for president of the U.S. He has a Ph.D. from Harvard University and author of twelve books, many on Northeast Asian history and politics.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

