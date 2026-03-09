Eric Rice: The Coming Esoteric Technocratic World Monarchy & Pa(y)pal Mafia

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Eric Rice of The Rice Report shares his perspective on global power structures arguing that the world is moving toward a technocratic monarchy supported by an ecumenical world religion rather than a traditional one-world government. He suggests that current global chaos is a Hegelian dialectic designed to make the public beg for a "false light" or a centralized AI-driven social order. Rice emphasizes the importance of biblical discernment, warning that many popular alternative media figures may be inadvertently promoting gnostic or esoteric agendas. The discussion also touches on the inevitability of biometric digital IDs and the role of the Vatican in historical and future power dynamics.

