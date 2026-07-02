For years both Geopolitics & Empire and Watchman Privacy (Escape the Technocracy) have been warning of the coming and now operational Algorithm Ghetto dystopia.

In January of 2020, Hrvoje asked the late Dr. Francis Boyle if COVID-19 would be used to strip away our civil liberties and implement a police state, which Boyle confirmed.

In March of 2020, Hrvoje told Spiro Skouras that COVID1984-COVID9/11 was the pretext for rolling out Global Algocracy.

In June of 2020, Edwin Black told Geopolitics & Empire that COVID-19 dramatically boosted our transition to the Algorithm Ghetto.

And, so what now?

Well, it’s time to batten down the hatches.

Privacy experts Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker of Watchman Privacy (Escape the Technocracy) will be holding a live and interactive ~3-hour workshop and webinar covering the waterfront on how to survive the Electronic Concentration Camp.

The duo will run the gauntlet on computers, operating systems, phones, email, messaging, browsing, VPNs, and beyond.

Previously, they held a successful workshop with renown past Geopolitics & Empire podcast guest and privacy expert Dr. Jon Padfield.

The core of Watchman Privacy’s work consists of ruthlessly assessing currently available freedom tools and investigating systems of surveillance, transhumanism, technocracy, and other manifestations of techno-dystopia.

Attendees will be “backstage” but able to field questions all throughout the call, which will also be recorded and subsequently available for those who have purchased the event.

Hrvoje will be lurking, dropping his two cents from time to time.

The workshop will be held live via Zoom on: Monday, July 20th @ 2pm Eastern Time.

The early bird discount starts at $149 USD which later bumps up to $199 USD.

The workshop is a perfect trinity of value:

You get a boot camp on surviving the Digital Gulag. You help keep Geopolitics & Empire alive. You ensure the mission of Watchman Privacy (Escape the Technocracy).

Reserve your spot using the following link: https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2

If you have any questions, contact Gabriel at Watchman Privacy or Hrvoje at Geopolitics & Empire.

Here’s to avoiding the boot stamping on your face - forever.

Be seeing you on July 20th!

Hrvoje