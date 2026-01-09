Geopolitics & Empire

Etienne de la Boetie²: To See The Cage Is To Leave It!

Etienne de la Boetie2's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire and Etienne de la Boetie2
Jan 09, 2026
The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year.

Etienne de la Boetie² discusses his latest book “To See The Cage Is To Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many” and the latest in MAGA madness, from the Venezuela takeover to the technocratic transition.

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie² is the nom de plume of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, cyclist, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. Mr. Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily-digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners. Boetie includes references and links to more comprehensive research and the “authentic voices” of the developing alternative media.

