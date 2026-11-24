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Danish author and dissident Flemming Blicher discusses his transition from working for radio communication companies to becoming a vocal critic of 5G and 6G infrastructure, which he links to an expanding technological surveillance network. The conversation covers the Internet of Things and the Internet of Bodies, proposing that recent health crises and medical interventions are being utilized to integrate humans into an overarching algorithmic technocracy. Throughout the interview, the participants share warnings about the suppression of individuality and the systematic push toward a digital panopticon, while urging listeners to awaken to these technological and societal shifts.
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About Flemming Blicher
Flemming Blicher is a revisionist writer, former engineer in telecommunications, and former management consulting professional. He received an MBA from UCD Dublin. He is publisher of The Danish Illusion/Economic Fiction podcast.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)