Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson: Holy Wars, Pax Judaica, & the End of Days

#633
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire and Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the Spreaker link below or on any podcast player. You can watch the free video version via any of the links below.

Father Emmanuel Lemelson, an Orthodox priest and former financial analyst, discusses the intersection of theology, geopolitics, and systemic corruption. Lemelson details his personal history with Donald Trump, including providing a blessing during the 2015 campaign, and describes his subsequent decade-long legal battle against federal authorities and Big Pharma. He critiques Christian Zionism and "holy war" rhetoric as heretical distortions of faith used to justify military aggression and the pursuit of global power. The conversation explores the rise of a technocratic "digital dystopia" fueled by biometric surveillance, AI, and the erosion of cultural identity.

Listen/Download on Spreaker

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com

***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com
StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson: Against The World:

Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson: Against The World
Orthodox priest. Activist investor. Dissident voice exposing corruption in Wall Street, Washington, and the Church.

*Geopolitics & Empire Listeners get a 66% discount for one-year (for the next 48 hours): https://lemelson.substack.com/07cb252d

Flekt https://flekt.com/lemelson

YouTube https://youtube.com/@Lemelson

Facebook https://facebook.com/lemelson

X https://x.com/Lemelson

Instagram https://instagram.com/lemelson

TikTok https://tiktok.com/@fr_emmanuel_lemelson

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/FrEmmanuelLemelson

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/emmanuellemelson

About Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson is a force of nature—a Greek Orthodox priest, dissident investor, and outspoken social commentator who fearlessly confronts the collision of faith, finance, and power. In a world where secrets simmer beneath Wall Street’s shine and the deep state casts long shadows, Fr. Emmanuel stands apart, wielding his razor-sharp intellect and unshakable conviction to expose hidden truths. Through his electrifying podcast, he unveils the unseen with an unflinching Orthodox Christian lens, challenging government, culture, and the titans of finance.

A polyglot and financial renegade, Fr. Emmanuel defies categorization. He’s advised icons like Mark Wahlberg—earning comparisons to genius John Forbes Nash Jr. in HBO Max’s Wahl Street—while remaining a steadfast priest, mentor, and defender of Orthodoxy. Subscribe for bold insights from a man who thrives at the crossroads of paradox, peeling back the layers of a world few dare to confront.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Geopolitics & Empire.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Geopolitics & Empire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture