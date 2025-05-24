Fr Patrick Ramsey: Orthodox Views on Empire, Antichrist, & Martyr Mentality

1× 0:00 -1:45:58

Fr Patrick Ramsey explores the emergence of a totalitarian global empire, drawing parallels to biblical prophecies. Advancements in technology enable centralized control, with examples like "15-minute cities" and COVID passports cited as precursors to global governance. A major world crisis or war is anticipated to trigger the Antichrist's rise as a savior, restoring order amid chaos, with current global conflicts identified as potential catalysts. The conversation also delves into the increasing secularization and breakdown of traditional religious practices, particularly within Christianity, attributing it to a shift towards humanistic unity over doctrinal truth. It further examines the historical role of empires and the current "Pax Americana," distinguishing them from the prophesied global government, and posits that the weakening of powerful nations could accelerate worldwide conflict. Fr Ramsey also comments on Israel. Finally, the discussion underscores the importance of individual resistance, a "martyr mentality," and touches on the ideal relationship between church and state.

About Rev. Dr. Patrick (John) Ramsey

Rev. Dr. Patrick (John) Ramsey is a priest-monk serving in the UK in a diocese of the Patriarchate of Antioch. He serves a small parish located in Norfolk in England. He is also an online tutor for the Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies in Cambridge, England. Originally from New Zealand, he’s been an Orthodox Christian since 1996, a monk from 2006, and a priest since 2010. He has degrees in Mathematics, Law and Theology and he’s published books on the Minor Clergy of the Orthodox Church (MTh dissertation) and on the Church (PhD dissertation).

