Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

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Nina 76's avatar
Nina 76
7h

Thankyou for this video ...l have yet to watch it but looking forward to it.

May I humbly but boldly caution believers from using modern Bible Translations as they can be very misleading. I myself was convicted to stop using the ESV and use the KJV and it has been both transformative and alarming when I see the errors.

Take this Ecclesiastes verse, you wrote

"Put your investments in several places-many places even-because you never know what kind of bad luck you are going to have in this world." Ecclesiastes 11:2

The KJV version

Ecclesiastes 11:2

'2 Give a portion to seven, and also to eight; for thou knowest not what evil shall be upon the earth!

There is no luck on this Earth. A Sovereign God is in control of your very being including your monies; the evil on the Earth is universal (sadly) and we have yet to see (possibly) the very worst of it. God bless 🙏

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
3h

Tried the Special Report link , but it isn’t working.

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