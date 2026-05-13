Free Expat Money Report on Plan-B Residencies & Citizenships (Sponsored)
For the past few years I’ve collaborated with Mikkel Thorup of Expat Money.
We’ve guested on each other’s programs and I’ve been invited as a regular speaker to his annual Expat Money Online Summit.
In fact, during last year’s VIP Panel I accurately forecast the military intervention in Venezuela and what I believe to be the coming military shenanigans in both Cuba and México…all in the name of the Technate.
Mikkel has also been gracious enough to occasionally support and sponsor Geopolitics & Empire.
He’s all about internationalizing, diversifying, and hedging one’s bets in a world increasingly on edge. Which is common sense really and what I’ve intuitively practiced since I was a young man. Heck, even the ancient wisdom of scripture commands us to do so:
“Put your investments in several places—many places even—because you never know what kind of bad luck you are going to have in this world.” Ecclesiastes 11:2
Indeed, it was my second passport that allowed my family and I to successfully escape from Kazakhstan during COVID1984 in 2020, without which we could’ve been stranded in no man’s land staring down the point of a needle.
Mikkel and his team offer a plethora of resources on how to begin the journey toward becoming an international man (or woman), including services on expediting the process.
I find him to be completely above board in all his work.
He’s asked me to share his new and free 25-page special report on Plan-B 101, which also directs you to further both free and paid resources including his website, podcast, book, free online expat community, conferences, and internationalization services.
Go to ExpatMoney.com/geopolitics and drop an email to get the report!
Vale! Wanderer,
Hrvoje
Thankyou for this video ...l have yet to watch it but looking forward to it.
May I humbly but boldly caution believers from using modern Bible Translations as they can be very misleading. I myself was convicted to stop using the ESV and use the KJV and it has been both transformative and alarming when I see the errors.
Take this Ecclesiastes verse, you wrote
"Put your investments in several places-many places even-because you never know what kind of bad luck you are going to have in this world." Ecclesiastes 11:2
The KJV version
Ecclesiastes 11:2
'2 Give a portion to seven, and also to eight; for thou knowest not what evil shall be upon the earth!
There is no luck on this Earth. A Sovereign God is in control of your very being including your monies; the evil on the Earth is universal (sadly) and we have yet to see (possibly) the very worst of it. God bless 🙏
Tried the Special Report link , but it isn’t working.