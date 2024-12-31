In case you missed it, I was a guest on Jonny Hodl’s end-of-the-year roundtable podcast with PJ Buys and Parallel Mike!

“In this 2024 addition of my annual roundtable conversations, we reflect on the year past, touching on key events and developments that shaped the world. But as is often the case, the discussion takes a turn into philosophical territory, exploring deeper questions about the nature of connection, the search for meaning, and the path ahead. This episode became more than just a review of the year - it’s a meditation on how we navigate the chaos of life.

As my favourite conversation to date, this episode is filled with rich insights and reflections on the forces that shape our lives. The discussion weaves through the personal and the universal, exploring the concepts that are at the core of the human condition, and how spiritual and Biblical teachings can serve as a guide in precarious times.”

Podcast: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-chccm-178194c