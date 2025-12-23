Jonny Hodl of Staying Free Podcast: “This is the one episode I look forward to all year. It’s become a tradition to gather this specific group of friends - Parallel Mike, Hrvoje Morić, and PJ Buys - to close out the year, not just as commentators, but as brothers navigating the same storm.

We sat down to unpack the chaos of the last twelve months, from the creeping reality of biometric controls to the undeniable shifts in our personal lives. But more than just analyzing the dystopia, this conversation is about how we keep our humanity intact through it all. We talk about fatherhood, faith, and the necessity of building real-world resilience when the digital walls start closing in.

We discuss the importance of stepping back from the online noise, finding strength in our families, and why - even as the systems around us wobble - we are betting on the human spirit to pull through.

It’s always an honor to share the mic with these gentlemen. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.”

