GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary (*FREE and unpaywalled!)

GLOBALISM

There wasn’t much news this past week when on world government, apart from the birth of the North American technate, which we’ll get into. But I share Mark Mallett’s feeling that we are slowing burning to the end of the world:

It is my belief, based on over twenty years of studying the collective consensus of popes, credible prophetic revelations, the Church Fathers, and the signs of the times, that we are approaching the “Day of the Lord.” And throughout the Scripture, it seems this Day comes as a literal surprise.

Erdogan accurately states that “we are now in the very center of a ruthless struggle for division” and that if you’re “not at the table” you “are placed on the menu.”

Finally, after centuries, America has made it official: it is an empire.

U.S. military action to seize Nicolás Maduro marks the formal debut of an imperial America So, this is not a military action for democracy, or international order or human rights, or any of the rationales (sometimes thin, admittedly) that the United States has marshalled in past interventions. The motivation is simple, and ancient: empire. Saturday marked the formal debut of an imperial America, led by a president who recognizes no law, save that of the jungle. Already, Mr. Trump is turning his attention elsewhere, saying in an interview Saturday that “something’s going to have to be done with Mexico.”

Corbett correctly notes:

But the American Empire has never admitted to being an empire before.

The “Fuck Around and Find Out Doctrine”!

The country that gave the world the Truman Doctrine and the Reagan Doctrine as well as Trump’s apparent favorite, the Monroe Doctrine, now embraces the plainest and most ostentatiously bellicose of national-security policies: Fuck around and find out. Trump’s own Pentagon chief, the self-styled (until Congress approves the title change) secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, said as much when he told the nation that Maduro “effed around, and he found out.”

Nikola Mikovic believes this is proof that America remains the world’s only superpower:

The United States’ actions in Venezuela have clearly demonstrated not only that Latin America remains firmly in Washington’s geopolitical orbit, but also that the U.S. is the only global superpower. As such, it can allow itself to do what actors claiming to represent a “multipolar world” can only dream of.

Now onto the Venezuelan technate. For the past few weeks I’ve been giving interviews explaining how the taking of Venezuela is simply about bringing together the North American Union or technate. What Orwell in 1949 described as “Oceania”.

Below we have a map of Orwell’s three multipolar globalist superblocs of Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia from 1949’s 1984.

This is the North American Technate map from 1940.

It includes everything from Greenland, Canada, USA, and Mexico down to Cuba, Venezuela, and Colombia.

A number of great articles have come out fleshing some of this out. I pointed out a few weeks back that Putin gave a speech discussing the combining of Russian and EU GDP to rival the U.S. That sounded like a nod to the Eurasia superbloc agenda.

The pact or Monroe Donroe Doctrine between Trump and Putin appears to be that Trump would look the other way as Putin acquires Ukraine and neighboring Eastern Bloc countries, while Trump acquires North and South America (the Western Hemisphere) to fill out the ‘Technate.’ To round out this autocratic, unilateral, and therefore narcissistic power grab, the hegemonic spheres would include China’s President Xi’s power over Taiwan and other small Asian island states.

As the Technate begins to coagulate, you should know that the technocrats — the “experts” who will run this massive experiment — are queued up and waiting in the wings. In the ensuing years between Technocracy’s founding (1932) and where we find ourselves today, an entire class of psychopathic tech oligarchs emerged from Silicon Valley, the devil-spawn of the very thing (the internet) that was supposed to set humanity free through liberated information and instant communication. Instead, the technology these oligarchs control, as well as its backbone, give them access to and jurisdiction over each and every intimate data point about our lives, diligently collected over the past 20 years and now subject to algorithmic analysis in a split second by AI. These oligarchs are the puppet masters; they are the plantation owners. Soon, that control — whether over food, energy, transportation or any other consumptive behavior — will be the prison from which there is no escape.

A 1940 map from Technocracy Inc. clearly shows this vision included Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central American countries—including Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala, and others. The fact that Panama was envisioned as part of the Technate should not be forgotten in light of Larry Fink’s efforts to purchase ports in the Panama Canal. The Technocrats also imagined controlling parts of Venezuela and even Colombia. The 1940 map shows portions of northern Venezuela and eastern Colombia absorbed by the Technate. Colombia’s place in the proposed Technate adds important context to Trump’s recent threats of military action in the nation. The Technocrats were not only focused on incorporating Central and South American nations into the Technate. They aimed to spread their techno-tyranny as far north as Greenland. In a July 1940 issue of Technocracy magazine, Howard Scott and Technocracy Inc. explicitly advocated for acquisition of Greenland.

Nicolas Maduro has faced an unfortunate confluence of forces that seem to drive many foreign policy decisions in Washington namely corporate imperialism, the Tech Bros fascination with 1930s Technocracy and Israeli lobbying.

Peter Duke also did a great stream on the technate.

Jenny Cohn has also done a rundown on the global agenda for network states (15-minute cities).

She points out that way back in 2018 a Thiel-backed venture wrote a white paper examining the creation of charter cities in Venezuela.

Of course, the DOD has given Venezuelans one free month of Starlink service.

RT put out an article discussing how after Venezuela, Trump is next eyeing Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia.

Well, back in October 2025 on the Expat Money Online Summit I stated that we would see military action on Venezuela followed by Cuba, and Mexico.

If you recall, for the better part of a year or longer, I have been stating that Cuba is going to fall.

Well, here we have Trump now saying so.

George Friedman also writes that Cuba is next after Venezuela.

Rick Scott is outlining the broader North American Union / Technate / Oceania agenda…it’s Cuba, Nicaragua, then Colombia, etc.

Trump is discussing strikes on land targets in Mexico. Sheinbaum is a globalist so they will leave her be. Perhaps the recent riots in Mexico City were a signal to the narco presidenta. In Mexico, I believe they will launch “surgical” strikes and kinetic actions on cartel bases and leaders to clean up shop.

MND’s CEO had a good assessment.

I believe that today’s Venezuelan actions will serve as an even larger “stick” to get Mexico to do more, much faster. I also believe that Trump will also use the “carrot” of the upcoming USMCA trade agreement renewal to exert even more pressure on Mexico to quickly produce results. What do these results ultimately look like? Look for more cartel leader arrests, more drug seizures, more collaboration on the flow of money, weapons and drugs. And look for the use of drone strikes on Mexican fentanyl labs. I believe that these actions by Mexico will happen, and as a result will prevent any direct U.S. actions or intervention in Mexico. The real question to begin to think about, both in Venezuela and if increased actions take place in Mexico, is what will happen next. In other words, what will the cartels do next? Where will they go? How will they respond? History teaches us that it is not the success of the attack, but rather the lack of a plan after the attack, that often ultimately determines future success. Let’s hope that the U.S. has a comprehensive, well-thought-out plan to address that.

One potential hypothesis I have is that they may actually be cleaning up the cartels as they install the algocracy because they need to get rid of competing mafias and because they will also be getting rid of cash.

In Honduras, there has been no election outcome, so it remains to be seen how Washington will handle that. Of course, Prospera is already on the ground there.

On Greenland, they’re justing going to buy it.

Locking down Alaska, Venezuela, and Greenland is a classic Risk strategy!

Stephen Miller says might makes right and we’re just taking Greenland.

“We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” he said. “These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

Trump says they’re getting it by hook or by crook. Their plan is to pay each Greenlander between $10,000-100,000.

Trump also says just because a boat landed on Greenland 500 years ago doesn’t mean they own the land, I guess it doesn’t mean we own the land in America either, since the boat landed there some 250 years ago!

The uniparty is down with it.

Pippa Malmgren and Velina Tchakarova flesh out the strategic geopolitical importance of the high north.

The United States is currently engaged in a fiercely contested space race with China, and, to a lesser extent, Russia. Space offers unlimited energy, unlimited resources, and unlimited internet connectivity — and the High North is crucial. This is because satellites that orbit from pole to pole must pass each pole with every orbit, which means that they fly over a given point in the High North far more often than a given point toward the Equator. As such, places like Svalbard are ideal locations for ground stations that keep in touch with constellations of satellites, be they commercial or military.

The Arctic, therefore, is not a peripheral theater. It is the Northern Corridor of the transatlantic system. It links North America and Europe militarily, economically, digitally, and in space. It anchors missile warning and space-domain awareness. It hosts undersea cables and energy routes. And as ice recedes, it is reshaping global maritime connectivity.

Global And Mail is worrying about a US invasion of Canada.

Canadians must acknowledge the real risk that Mr. Trump will use military coercion against our country.

Wouldn’t be a first, remember War Plan Red?

Adding to the agenda, now we have the EU and South America (Mercosur AKA South American Union) forming a 700-million-person free-trade zone.

It is possible that as the North American Technate failed in the 1930s, they took advantage of the WWII aftermath to go ahead and create the European Union as the first technate. Although, I can also consider the Soviet Union as a beta test version as well.

EU integration was financed in large part by the CIA, US State Department, and European globalist networks. Now, we have the EU serving as the protoype model being exported to the rest of the world. The EU is not only advising other regions in how to replicate EU bureaucracy, it is also financing the Borg-like replication of itself to the African Union, Southeast Asian Union (ASEAN), and now here in South America with Mercosur and/or UNASUR.

The globalist Atlantic Council signals how this trade deal will help Mercosur become more EU-like:

It will pressure Mercosur industries to modernize, digitize, and improve efficiency to remain competitive amid increased exposure to European manufactured goods. Politically, the deal strengthens Mercosur’s credibility and cohesion at a moment of internal fragmentation, signaling that the bloc remains a viable platform for collective trade policy and diplomacy despite ideological differences among its members. As the bloc turns thirty-five this year, it is reasserting its strategic purpose, having finalized a deal with the European Free Trade Association, restarted negotiations with Canada, and now locked in a landmark agreement with the European Union.

Before we turn the page, we can’t let the multipolaristas and fake alternative media off the hook!

Andrew Korybko had some good insights:

Some top Alt-Media figures lie about the subjects of their geopolitical devotion like when they lied about how the Iranian-led “Resistance Axis” would destroy Israel in a war prior to their defeat at its hands last year. Many of the “usual suspects” did the same with regard to what Venezuela would do if the US attacked it, only to have once again discredited themselves, but Tim Anderson takes the cake after lying that Russia gave Venezuela Oreshniks with the innuendo that they’d be used if it was attacked.

If you recall last month I included a clip where Alex Jones and Patrick Byrne were calling for a Venezuela regime change to implement technocracy, digital governance, blockchain, and biometric IDs. Then Byrne admitted he was and/or is CIA. Here their take on Venezuela is out of this world clownish and proves you can’t take the Legacy Alternative Media (LAM) seriously.

What do most of these folks have in common? They are tightly linked to CIA or military-intelligence (e.g. Alex Jones’ parents, Byrne, Andrew Tate, Tucker).

Here’s Tate saying ‘yeah let’s take Venezuela empire style!’

We’ve got deep state operative Bannon (that’s my opinion) and naval intelligence Poso frontrunning the technate narrative.

I can’t stop laughing at the Bongino PSYOP.

Riley Waggaman points out how the multipolaristas, “citing [their] unnamed White Hat sources stationed in BRICS’ secret Multipolar Moon Base” continue to get it wrong.

And why does Kirill Dmitriev keep calling Trump daddy?

Rurik points out Moscow’s betrayal yet again of its allies. I previously stated Maduro would be thrown to the dogs just like Assad and Gaddafi were.

Whether or not you agree with my characterization of Putin’s klepto-regime, you have to admit that the reaction to Maduro’s ouster has reflected very poorly on Putin. It doesn’t help that Moscow was pretending to be Maduro’s ally and backer right up until he was arrested

As it turns out, everyone who was in the know knew that Maduro was toast for half a year now. Putin generously offered Maduro asylum in Moscow, right where he keeps Yanukovitch and Assad and soon the Ayatollah too. He is assembling a team of Top Goons in Moscow. Note that Putin never helped any of them stay in power or fend off regime change efforts led by the Americans, he only offered to serve as their gaoler in the aftermath.

It’s alright guys, just keep calm and trust the plan. 🤣

Germany says the U.S. is destroying the world order, which is correct. We are shifting to the new new world order.

Trump and Washington’s Nero-like imperial narcissism and hubris is on full display:

Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” “I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.” When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States. “It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said.

Sergey Glazyev believes it’s a sign of imperial disintegration:

Meanwhile, BRICS has held a first-of-its-kind maritime wargame.

BRICS members are holding a joint maritime exercise near South Africa, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Friday. A Chinese expert noted that this marks the first such exercise under the BRICS framework, with key significance in safeguarding global maritime stability.

As I mentioned earlier, not too much news pertaining to the globalist-transhumanist-eugenicist-satanic agenda, but a few tidbits popped out on vaccination.

John Leake gave an interview on “The Demonic Rituals to Replicate God and Mankind’s New Religion of Science” and apparently the Trump adminstration has lowered the vaccine schedule. A big ‘meh” from me.

WAR

Endgame Macro believes they will ramp up WW3 porn to implement global martial law:

Fear As A Policy Tool: Leaders understand fear better than spreadsheets. Nothing unites and distracts like an external enemy. We’ve seen this movie…post 9/11 emergency powers, 2008 rule changes buried in chaos. With elections looming and global power shifting, an Ukraine escalation creates justification for temporary measures that never fully unwind like digital IDs, capital restrictions, asset freezes, all sold as protection from disorder.

Trump is upping the Pentagon budget to $1.5 trillion…very inflationary, no? On the one hand, I can read it as strength ("Who is like the beast, and who is able to wage war with him?” Revelation 13:4) but I can also see it as pushing America off the fiscal cliff.

We’ve now also got weekly Department of War SITREPS.

This is a useful map demonstrating how Venezuela hold’s the world’s largest oil reserves.

This map demonstrates how nearly half of Venezuelan oil exports were going to China. Another strategy Washington is deploying here is denying your adversary energy and redirecting and re-arranging supply chains and logistics lines. Stockpiling for future conflict.

If Washington kept oil low, that would hurt Moscow.

The Senate has banned the use of force in Venezuela. We might have a guerrilla war, but I doubt it. I think Caracas will slowly slide into technocracy. Washington is busy putting its puppets in line.

Many analysts are pointing to the catastrophic state of Venezuela’s oil industry and how it would take a decade to get it up to speed. Donnie was talking to oil execs before the Maduro extraction, Chevron says it’s ready to go, others say it’s uninvestable (or is that just a bit of lucha libre?). Yet American Gulf refineries depend on heavy crude for business.

Beyond oil, they’re also looking at Venezuelan gold, bitcoin ($60 billion worth), and making Israel happy.

Annie Jacobsen reveals she interacted with a CIA operator when writing the Venezuela propaganda sequence for the Jack Ryan TV show years ago.

The Pentagon says China is rapidly becoming a peer adversary.

Putin fired a few hypersonics at Europe’s largest gas storage site, in Ukraine, big whoop.

On Iran, they are literally running a rerun of 1953’s CIA-MI6 TPAJAX. They’re using the Shah’s son, and they’re running false flag operations (as detailed in the original 1950s CIA planning document) and having MSM run cover (as detailed in the original CIA planning document, which mentioned using BBC).

Rurik thinks Iran doesn’t have long, I agree.

Western propaganda says Khamenei could flee to Moscow, I wouldn’t be surprised, though he could easily end up dead. Trump is weighing military options on Tehran. Meanwhile, Tehran has jammed the Starlink signal.

ECONOMY

One analyst explains that BRICS just took a massive beating.

Another pushes back saying that it’s a war between the Western monetary financialized economy and the industrial physical economy:

"The global economy is experiencing a structural breakdown in the conversion of financial claims into physical output. I define this failure as the Hard Bifurcation: the separation of the monetary economy from the physical economy… The West faces an adversary who understands that the Financial Ledger is subordinate to the Material Ledger. While the West financializes deficits, rivals industrialize surpluses... The country possesses the money to buy the sword. It has lost the fire to forge it."

Clive Thompson says the reset is upon us and hold on to anything physical you can.

Rio Tinto, whose head is a Bilderberger, may consolidate into the world’s largest miner.

China PBOC be buying gold like no tomorrow.

Looks like silver is going to smash (up).

Rumble has enabled a new crypto wallet as Trump’s World Liberty crypto is getting a bank license.

Tether is looking into digital gold payments as is Binance.

Countries are being pushed to update their crypto tax regulations which means that most countries will begin monitoring crypto tax data.

Türkiye has eliminated privacy when it comes to buying gold, from now on all gold purchases will be recorded.

Some say XRP is the hottest crypto right now.

And finally, online holiday shopping has hit a record, which I read as a consolidation and centralization of goods by the global algocracy (think of it as a global general store). I was looking at some computer hardware and LITERALLY the only place I can get the stuff I need is Amazon.

AMERICAS

Not much other news domestically that I find important apart from the technate.

However, there was a fascinating Billy Corgan interview where he talked modern-day Laurel Canyon, how he was approached by the government to do their bidding, which he declined. But he says they make or break other musicians and that others have made Faustian bargains.

Conrad Flynn has also been doing some great work in this space.

MND’s CEO did a forecast for Mexico of which I approve: cartels will slowly be tamed, tourism will increase, etc.

This was a wild story from El Pais describing the situation in Mexico in my city! How 500 bags of human remains were recently found near a stadium that will host the World Cup. It’s a stadium I pass often!

Fear also reigns, though the members of the search collectives don’t show it. But the women, who have superhuman energy, can’t help but project an incurable sadness. They never feel hungry or sleepy. When they gather for searches or patrols, they take advantage of the opportunity to do so while accompanied by others like themselves, who see, in the earth and in the undergrowth, the possibility of peace. Jaime Aguilar reflects: “We feel that the government works for [the criminals]. Sometimes, we’re asked who we fear more: the government or the drug traffickers. And I think we fear the government more, because you feel the machinery of its power working against you.”

To close out the Americas, here’s an article on how Guyana is under Washington’s thumb and rounds out the technate.

FOURTH REICH & NEW EUROPEAN SOVIET

Not too much news in Europe apart from it rapidly descending into tyranny.

BlackRock Merz says Germany will take care of Ukraine and the continent.

UK and France want to set up military shop in Ukraine.

Documents show how EU officials plotted against Orban.

Liz Truss says England is run by tyrants: “Britain is run by a cabal of technocrats determined to run the country down whilst feathering their own nests!”

MI5 can’t be trusted.

My friend Luka Goleš Babić did a great piece on Croatia, the digital euro, and how our sovereignty has been completely destroyed.

Not that you can understand it, but to add more context to Truss’ statement, this Croatian podcast recently explained how it is the same situation in Zagreb, that the Croatian state is literally a Mexico-like mafia state, run by corrupt politicians and oligarchs who shake everyone down and seek to only accumulate for them and theirs.

EURASIA & INDO-PACIFIC

Surprise, surprise, Freeland becomes Ukraine’s Economic Adviser.

BlackRock like a vulture is descending upon Ukraine.

Carney goes to China for convergence.

U.S. troops in Korea practice for Taiwan, however, I believe the Pentagon for the longest time has been telegraphing its intent that it actually WANTS China to go for Taiwan. I believe the logic behind it is globalist, they want China to shore up the Eastasian technate as Washington does the Americas.

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

The news that Turkey is massively blowing up its intelligence apparatus perked my interested because it’s another general global police state trend. In recent weeks we saw Lithuania and Germany’s military-intelligence receive some martial law powers and we continue to see that sort of trend among both East and West.

Turkey also wants to join the Saudi-Pakistan defense pact.

Even the UAE now believes the UK to be too Islamically jihadi radical! They did warn us!

This article looks at Israel, the Middle East, and AI.

In Israel, Dovi Frances was the one tapped by Netanyahu to set up an AI National Directorate in Israel to make sure the country is a global AI superpower. Under the Trump administration, with the expansion of agreements to include Saudi Arabia, Israeli AI companies could serve as platforms for entire industries in the Gulf, including education, banking, healthcare, and cybersecurity. …The political instability in the Middle East, the AI revolution, and the US political landscape are not isolated from each other—they are intertwined. Two months ago, I met with Donald Trump in Washington, DC, where we discussed the AI revolution and how his administration, if re-elected, could help Israel maintain its technological superiority in the region. That is the vision for the region and for IMEC. An AI superiority invitation from Europe to India written in the blood of genocide. And there are efforts to take the IMEC model global. In December the US State Department also unveiled Pax Silica, an effort to form a political-economic alliance in the field of AI and its supply chains and counts Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Israel, the UAE, and Australia as participants. Others are eager to join the party. A quote that really stood out to me and summed up the lure of IMEC and Israel’s role in this AI geopolitical bloc came way back In February when an Israeli business delegation visited New Delhi. The guest list included representatives from over 100 Israeli companies in the areas of cybersecurity, digital health, AI, and big data. During the visit India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said the following: “Israel’s capabilities in innovation and security are extraordinary, and the technology demonstrated in ‘Operation Beepers‘ [a reference to Israel’s clandestine operation on the Hezbollah terror group in September 2024] is truly inspiring and unique — we want it here too.” They just might get it.

This piece looks at how Israel’s multi-ton truck bombs ripped through Gaza City.

Bibi justifies to The Economist the war on Gaza.

In a TOTAL COINCIDENCE, a judge presiding over Bibi’s corruption case dies mysteriously in an automobile accident. TOTAL COINCIDENCE.

DEATH ZERO

Croatia (replace with your country name) has announced STRICT obligations to lower the plebes energy use.

In America, farmland is in trouble.

Electricity prices continue to surge.

Musk is building a third mega-AI energy-sucking complex.

Are solid-state batteries around the corner?

Of course that MIT scientist researching alternative energy use was taken out because his plans would disrupt the algorithm ghetto.

ALGORITHM GHETTO

This important piece explains how Vietnam is wholesale importing the Chinafied model to implement a biometric DNA social credit system and two-tiered Gattaca-like society.

Japan has effectively de facto established a firm foundation for algocracy.

Japan’s digital identity infrastructure has reached a milestone with more than 100 million My Number Cards issued. The card is used widely for administrative procedures, healthcare access and private‑sector services. These include bank account onboarding and cashless payments. “With approximately 80 percent of the population now holding a My Number Card, the foundation for a digital society in Japan is considered firmly established,” according to the minister.

I have to re-toot my own horn again. My 2021 interview with Todd Miller LITERALLY predicted the following. Todd said that the U.S. is opening offices in foreign countries and assisting them in setting up an algorithm ghetto replica of what is being done in the U.S. Washington is helping Guatemala set up biometrics systems which Washington will also have access to.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) issued a Sources Sought Notice to support the Guatemalan Migration Institute’s (IGM) initiative for modernizing its migration control systems. The modernization is a key part of Guatemala’s broader migration reform efforts that is aimed at enhancing the country’s ability to handle biometric data and facilitate secure border control practices. The project is intended to help facilitate better collaboration between the U.S. and Guatemala in securing their borders, improving immigration control, and combating identity fraud. The U.S. is providing not only the technology necessary for biometrics-based border security, but also the training and support required to maintain the system over the long term. The ultimate goal is to develop a system that can register and store biometric-based entry records, which would then be accessible to U.S. authorities.

Pearson education will now biometrically palm-print students on exams!

Here in Mexico, we’ve got 6 months to register our mobiles or they will be shut off. I will be using an international number, but nonetheless, I will wait until they shut off my mobile, and then likely provide them with my foreign passport. Or I may simply get an international Mexican eSIM. Hard to say right now.

Escape Key writes:

The global financial system is executing a total operating system update. The BIS is building the Unified Ledger— a functionally unified network designed to absorb all money: central bank reserves, commercial deposits, and government bonds.



The shift is fundamental: We are moving from Money as Property (which you own) to Money as Permission (which you access).



In this new system, compliance is compiled into the rails. Transactions are blocked by default at the protocol layer. The money itself verifies your identity, risk score, and compliance status before it moves.



Functionally, they have engineered the Mark of the Beast. I don't use that term as a religious slur; I use it as a technical specification. They have built the exact infrastructure described in the prophecy: a closed-loop system where commerce is impossible without the digital identifier of the State.

Check out something called GALE System, which is an all-seeing eye camera with a drone station being deployed across country.

The UK has plans to register babies at birth with digital ID, but again, this is nothing new, many countries are already deploying this, it’s a global project obviously.

UK says it has plans by this April 2026 to implement client-side scanning. We’ll see how that goes. Last weekly analysis I shared a DIY solution on creating your own messenger service.

Germany has claimed the power now to raid media offices. They also want to wholesale copy internet data like the NSA. They’re totalitarian premier is calling to shut down all media opposition in the name of “democracy” if you can believe it.

Shlomo Kramer seconds that! He says “I know it’s difficult to hear, but it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it!”

CloudFlare has been fined €14.2 million by Italy to shut down DNS but says it won’t comply because doing so would screw up the internet.

France is bringing in the digital ID and has convicted 10 frenchmen for thoughtcrime.

I’ve been bringing this subject up constantly, the Electronic Thoughtcrime Authorization (ETA). A British comedian was denied entry into the USA because his E(S)TA was not approved.

Pascal Lottaz’s YouTube was nuked Saturday but came back online Sunday. I reckon he was able to garner enough social credit to convince the globalists to reinstate him. He has been over the target interviewing a number of Europeans facing civil/social death in the algorithm ghetto. I believe that’s why.

Phone searches are up by authorities. My solution is traveling with the cheapest smartphone I can find, which if searched, afterward I can toss in the bin.

More U.S. states are bringing in digital ID, Kentucky and Virginia as of late. NY shops are rolling out biometric surveillance. Look, folks, there ain’t no getting out of this.

Iran cut its internet as Pakistan bans VPN. Uganda is attempting to censor alternative comms and something called Bitchat, which transmits via bluetooth, has sprung up. We must continue to be wily and create alternatives.

Australia says ‘yeah we’re going full totalitarian with more thoughtcrime laws, whatchoo gonna do about it?’

Microsoft shifts activation to online only, they are closing off the escape hatches.

Debanking has hit a record high.

AI continues DEVOLVING into slop.

Karen Hao has done some supremely important work outlining how the AI agenda appears to be imperial and paralleling the colonial empires of old. It’s the final revolution, the ultimate world government and empire, the global algocracy. If you think about it, just as empires of old sought conquest of land and territory, energy, water sources, and so forth, the AI oligarchs are obtaining the same result. They are taking over massive territory, confiscating water sources, obtaining control of energy and electricity use, etc. They are conquering governments. They have become the government.

The reason why I use the metaphor of empire is because … the revealed agenda is an imperial agenda. They have effectively been able to use this narrative of AGI to accrue more capital, land, energy, water, data. Like, they’ve been able to accrue more resources — and critical resources — than pretty much anyone in history. So that to me is what they’re after. But also, it’s complicated in the sense that there are also these, what I can only describe as quasi-religious movements that undergird the push for AGI as well. So there are some people that are more political actors that are seeing the opportunity to leverage these narratives about AGI to amass more and more power. But there are also genuine cohorts of people who believe in the myth of AGI or the religion of AGI, where they think that when the moment comes that AI actually matches or begins to surpass human intelligence, that it is somehow going to truly lead us, as I mentioned, like to an AI heaven, to an other worldly civilization 2.0, so to speak, where we finally unlock the next era of human evolution.

This Serbian Ortho priest says to get the heck away from AI. It is sinister and trying to develop a relationship with you.

James Cameron says where we’re going is worse than Terminator Skynet.

Taki says smartphones are scrambling our brains, chuck ‘em!

Meme Drop!

That’s it for this week!

H

P.S. This meme is LITERALLY what I do.

