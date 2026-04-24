This week’s news headlines and commentary, for Paid Subscribers only.
GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary
*No video this week due to technical malfunction.
Apr 24, 2026
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The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.
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