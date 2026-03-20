Gary Kah: The New Age World Religion & Coming Global Government

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Author and former government specialist Gary Kah discusses the spiritual and political origins of global governance. Kah shares his family’s history of surviving totalitarian regimes in Europe to provide context for his lifelong research into what he describes as a coordinated globalist movement. He argues that high-level international organizations are pushing a universalist New Age religion intended to replace biblical Christianity and undermine national sovereignty. The conversation details how economic crises, environmental concerns, and technological control grids like digital IDs are used as tools to facilitate a one-world system. Ultimately, Kah suggests these developments align with biblical prophecy regarding an antichrist system and urge listeners to remain firm in their faith.

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About Gary Kah

Gary Kah is a former trade specialist who exposed the global agenda of a one-world government and the New Age movement. He has written books, spoken at conferences, and shared his testimony of how God called him to warn people of this deception.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)