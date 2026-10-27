Gene Owens (Faithless Town): Rock 'n' Roll & the New World Order

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Gene Owens of the rock band Faithless Town talks music, culture, media, dissent, and the New World Order. Owens explains how AI and streaming platforms have devalued music by treating art as cheap commodities while squeezing out independent creators. He discusses his creative process and the sanctity of music. The conversation expands into a critique of corporate media, globalist agendas, and mainstream musicians who have abandoned anti-establishment roots to support elite politics. Finally, Owens emphasizes that listeners can fight back against mainstream culture by actively purchasing physical or digital media and supporting independent artists and creators.

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About Faithless Town

Faithless Town is a Nashville-based rock band known for their unique blend of indie, alt-country, folk, and alternative rock. After successfully crowdfunding their debut album American Refugee (2012), the band gained attention with the single “Ghosts of My Hometown.” Their follow-up, Empires (2020), featured standout tracks like “California Come Home” and “New World Order.” In 2022, Into The Light Vol. 1 received critical acclaim, and the 2023 release of Into The Light Vol. 2 introduced the infectious wedding anthem “Bride,” a lively duet with Leora Joy Perrie.

In 2024, the band released a string of singles, including “Woke Town,” “These Things I Do,” “I’ll Miss You,” and the anthemic “Stand Together.” Their single “Little One,” released January 23, 2026, was produced by multi-platinum artist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth, The Defiant). Their latest single, “You Are the Sea,” released October 15, 2026, is a reflective song about love, loss, and the enduring presence of those we’ve lost. The track features Dakota Holden of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on pedal steel.

Renowned for their electrifying live performances, Faithless Town has played iconic venues like The Whisky a Go Go and The Viper Room, sharing the stage with acts such as Chris Knight, The Band Camino, and Jake Clemons of the E Street Band. Their full discography is available on all major digital platforms.

*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song “The Queens Jig” by the fantastic “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)