I’d like to let listeners and subscribers know about my affiliate StartMail’s Black Friday sale running through December 2nd.

They are offering 50% off an annual subscription plus 3 months free.

If you use the following referral link, you get access to the deal and Geopolitics & Empire gets a commission: https://www.startmail.com/cybersecurity-tools-black-friday-secure-email?tap_a=164142-b9a024&ref=ngu4nzr

I have been using StartMail as my primary email provider for nearly a decade. They were my first real switch away from PentagonMail (Gmail). I had tested Hushmail for a while in the 2000s, but they turned out to be untrustworthy. I do have a backup Proton Mail account, but I’m not terribly keen on them, given their mysterious MIT origins.

Way back in 2015 I interviewed Spychips author Katherine Albrecht who was one of the founders and spokesperson for both Startpage and StartMail: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2015/11/09/dr-katherine-albrecht-the-totalitarian-nature-of-surveillance-nsa-google-facebook-020

In 2017, I also interviewed Liz McIntyre, Katherine’s colleague and past adviser to StartMail: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2017/09/03/liz-mcintyre-how-microchip-implants-and-google-threaten-our-privacy-057

Katherine disappeared for a few years, and I was shocked to discover, just before writing you this message, upon deciding to check whether Katherine was still alive, that she’s back!

And she believes “StartMail is still one of the very few email companies that ushers in Real Data Privacy for its customers”.

From time to time I re-evaluate the services I use and the best options available on the market, and upon my most recent looksie regarding email providers, I’ve determined I couldn’t find another service I thought was much better than StartMail. I still feel most happy using it. Email is not the most secure form of messaging, but we all use it and need it (at least I do!). Neither is there any perfect email service.

My favorite part of StartMail is the unlimited disposable email alias option, the ability to encrypt messages with other fellow StartMail users, as well as still believing that the owners remain trustworthy and privacy-minded. Another important point is knowing that my messages are not stored on any big tech server that helps itself and its friends to my data (e.g. Google-Pentagon-Microsoft-Yahoo!).

When I visited Russia and lived in Kazakhstan in 2017 I was shocked to discover StartMail was banned by both countries. I guess that’s a good sign! Moscow and Astana apparently were unable to surveil the private email service and so decided to ban it using some lame excuse such as “terrorists use it”.

For most of you, this message likely may not be relevant, but if there are any of you out there shopping for a new or secondary (or third) email provider, check out StartMail, and support the Geopolitics & Empire guerrilla battle against the globalists!

Hrvoje

🫡