I will be attending Derrick Broze’s The People's Reset in Morelia, México from January 29 - February 2! ✊ 🇲🇽

This will be my third time attending and I will also be recording in-person podcast interviews as well as hanging out with attendees and speakers after-hours, so come on down for some tacos and tequila! 🌮 🥃

Tickets are currently only $189 USD, if you use the following link to purchase a ticket you can help support Geopolitics & Empire: https://thegreaterreset.org/aff/geopolitics

Here are a few photos from the first time I attended in 2023, including when I ran into Del Bigtree in the elevator!

In 2024 I was doing live broadcasts from the conference for TNT Radio.

With Etienne de la Boetie² and Derrick Broze outside the conference hall.

With the founder of WeAreNotZombies.com who also filmed the Greater Reset event and produced a documentary on it.

The conference features: