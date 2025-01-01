I will be attending Derrick Broze’s The People's Reset in Morelia, México from January 29 - February 2! ✊ 🇲🇽
This will be my third time attending and I will also be recording in-person podcast interviews as well as hanging out with attendees and speakers after-hours, so come on down for some tacos and tequila! 🌮 🥃
Tickets are currently only $189 USD, if you use the following link to purchase a ticket you can help support Geopolitics & Empire: https://thegreaterreset.org/aff/geopolitics
Here are a few photos from the first time I attended in 2023, including when I ran into Del Bigtree in the elevator!
In 2024 I was doing live broadcasts from the conference for TNT Radio.
With Etienne de la Boetie² and Derrick Broze outside the conference hall.
With the founder of WeAreNotZombies.com who also filmed the Greater Reset event and produced a documentary on it.
The conference features:
30 + solutionaries from 10 countries
Dozens of Workshops
6 Networking Sessions
2 Concerts
Family Activities
Visionary Art Gallery
Community
And Much More!
Happy New Year Hvroje to you and your family, may you be blessed and have a joyous, healthy, properous 2025, and
Hvala for the work you do, Grüß Gott.
Thanks for all you do. I enjoy your discussions immensely and appreciate your measured response and willingness to engage with all guests, regardless of their ideology.